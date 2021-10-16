Overview

Dr. Pranay Kathuria, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MD) - Delhi University, Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, India and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Kathuria works at OU Physicians Pediatric Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acidosis and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.