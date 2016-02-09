See All Ophthalmologists in Colonial Heights, VA
Dr. Pranay Gupta, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pranay Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They completed their residency with Med

They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy, Pinguecula and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3660 Boulevard Ste D, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 243-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriCities Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Retinopathy
Pinguecula
Keratitis
Diabetic Retinopathy
Pinguecula
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 09, 2016
    Dr Gupta is great. I have never been able to see as well as I do now. The only situation I had was that I changed insurance and while my insurance company stated that I pay a $30.00 co-pay, even after explaining that to the staff, they still insisted that I pay $100. So today I get my statement from my health care provider and it again says I pay a $30. co-pay. I will call the office in the morning to see how long it takes to get my $70.00 back.
    Linda in Chester, VA — Feb 09, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Pranay Gupta, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gupta to family and friends

    Dr. Gupta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gupta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Pranay Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982641049
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pranay Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy, Pinguecula and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

