Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pranav Sheth, MD
Overview
Dr. Pranav Sheth, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Sheth works at
Locations
Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 246-7000Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Group Health Trihealth Physician Partners8240 Northcreek Dr Ste 2000, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Sheth for years and I don't know a better doctor or nicer man then him. Can't believe all the negative reviews. He and his staff are fantastic. I just saw him yesterday and he always takes the time to listen to me and always asks about my family who have seen him also. Great man and great doctor.
About Dr. Pranav Sheth, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1518904838
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheth has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods.