Overview

Dr. Pranav Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Southern Orthopedic Surgeons LLC in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.