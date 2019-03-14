Dr. Pranav Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pranav Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Pranav Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Southern Orthopedic Surgeons LLC2119 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 239-0614
Baptist Medical Center South2055 E South Blvd Ste 806, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 288-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. We had great confidence in Dr Patel. We had to deal with an urgent situation that caused us concern and anxiety. When we had the appointment with Dr Patel for an evaluation we felt very reassured. The procedure went well. Dr Smith, the anesthetist, was also excellent. The nurses at Morrow Tower endoscopy center were supremely good. We experienced such kindness and consideration from the whole team. Thank you.
About Dr. Pranav Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1114176419
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
