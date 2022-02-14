Dr. Pranav Loyalka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loyalka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pranav Loyalka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pranav Loyalka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from The University Of Missouri and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Houston Heart - Binz St1200 Binz St Ste 900, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 428-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Loyalka did the TAVR procedure to my dad after been diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis. The surgery went amazing and what was more amazing is that he was out of the hospital the next day. We traveled from Atlanta to Houston just to see Dr Loyalka as he was highly recommended. Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Pranav Loyalka, MD
- Cardiology
- English, German and Hindi
- 1912941782
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- The University Of Missouri
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loyalka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loyalka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.