Dr. Pranav Kidambi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pranav Kidambi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Kidambi works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Fremont, MI, Greenville, MI and Reed City, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Fremont Office
    230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    SHMG Pulmonary - Greenville
    705 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Spectrum Health Reed City Campus
    225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    80 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 03, 2022
Very good experience. First time meeting him as previous dr retired.
Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Pranav Kidambi, MD
About Dr. Pranav Kidambi, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861892556
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pranav Kidambi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kidambi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kidambi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kidambi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kidambi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kidambi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kidambi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kidambi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

