Dr. Pranatartiharan Ramachandran, MD
Dr. Pranatartiharan Ramachandran, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
UK HealthCare601 Chamberlin Ave # A, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (859) 800-8310
UK Neurology740 Rose St Ste J402, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 251-8047
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Dr. Ramachandran saved my husband. With surgical skill, excellent evaulation and treatment, compassion but straightforward honest reports (in dire times), he got us through a life threatening brain infection, surgery, and weeks in ICU. We are forever grateful for our luck that my husband ended up at Leahy under Dr. Ramachandran's care.
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
