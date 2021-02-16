Overview

Dr. Pranatartiharan Ramachandran, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ramachandran works at UK HealthCare in Frankfort, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.