Dr. Pramthesh Desai, MD
Dr. Pramthesh Desai, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Pramthesh K Desai Mc Fccp545 N River St Ste 40, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 270-4480
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Very grateful that Dr. Desai treated my Mother in 2018 for COPD. She recovered from that exasperation. We got an extra year to spend with her because of his help.
About Dr. Pramthesh Desai, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Respiratory Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
