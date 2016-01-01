Overview

Dr. Pramote Malasitt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital and Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital.



Dr. Malasitt works at OrthoVirginia in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.