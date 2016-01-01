Overview

Dr. Pramod Sethi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sethi works at Proctor Linda LCSW in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.