Dr. Multani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pramod Multani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pramod Multani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Coast Plaza Hospital, PIH Health Downey Hospital and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Multani works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Management Downey Medical Office Building11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 204, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 977-1690
-
2
Pih Health Physicians12214 Lakewood Blvd Ste 110, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 904-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Coast Plaza Hospital
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Multani is one of the kindest and most attentive physicians I have ever encountered. As someone who hates going to the doctor, Dr. Multani makes the experience feel like a breeze. He is extremely competent while also very able to translate your medical information to you. He has never spoken down to me, as many physicians have a tendency of doing and treats clients with the upmost respect. I would recommend Dr. Multani to anyone who wants a doctor that makes them feel heard and important.
About Dr. Pramod Multani, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407968746
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Multani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Multani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Multani works at
Dr. Multani has seen patients for Limb Swelling, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Multani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Multani speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Multani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Multani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Multani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Multani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.