Dr. Pramod Menon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pramod Menon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Riverside Medical Center, Tulane Medical Center and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Covington39 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
- Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr been mine for 11 years ,and cant say enough about him
About Dr. Pramod Menon, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1588620611
Education & Certifications
- Mid America Heart Institute
- The George Washington University Hospital
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Interventional Cardiology
