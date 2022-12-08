Overview

Dr. Pramod Kelkar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN



Dr. Kelkar works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Woodbury, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.