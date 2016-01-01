Dr. Batra Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pramod Batra Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Pramod Batra Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Batra Sr works at
Locations
Pramod K Batra, M.d.1781 W Romneya Dr Ste G, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 535-8882
Saint Joseph Hospital1100 W Stewart Dr, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 633-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pramod Batra Sr, MD
- General Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1225188352
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batra Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Batra Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Batra Sr works at
Dr. Batra Sr speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Batra Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batra Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batra Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batra Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.