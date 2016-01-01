Dr. Pramila Rani Anne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pramila Rani Anne, MD
Overview
Dr. Pramila Rani Anne, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pramila Rani Anne, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1982626321
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
192 patients have reviewed Dr. Anne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anne.
