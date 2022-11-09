Dr. Prakash Vishnu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vishnu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Prakash Vishnu, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from University Of Auckland / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Vishnu works at
St. Michael Cancer Center1900 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (564) 240-3100
Admitting Hospitals
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Vishnu does the best in what he is known for - blood disorders. He cares for his patients and is very compassionate. He is very thorough in his work-up and evaluation.
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- University Of Auckland / School Of Medicine
Dr. Vishnu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vishnu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vishnu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vishnu works at
Dr. Vishnu has seen patients for Purpura, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vishnu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vishnu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vishnu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vishnu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vishnu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.