Dr. Prakash Vishnu, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Prakash Vishnu, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from University Of Auckland / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Vishnu works at Practice in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Michael Cancer Center
    1900 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (564) 240-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Purpura
Bleeding Disorders
Pancytopenia
Purpura
Bleeding Disorders
Pancytopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Purpura
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Acute Leukemia
Myeloma
Asthma
Diarrhea
Fever
Hives
Nausea
Obesity
Acidosis
Ataxia
Bedsores
Cancer
Gout
Insomnia
Lymphoma
Melanoma
Ringworm
Rosacea
Tinnitus
Warts
Wheezing
    About Dr. Prakash Vishnu, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356515001
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Auckland / School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prakash Vishnu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vishnu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vishnu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vishnu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vishnu has seen patients for Purpura, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vishnu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vishnu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vishnu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vishnu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vishnu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

