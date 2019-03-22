Overview

Dr. Prakash Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.



Dr. Shah works at Aurora Medical Group Inc in Mount Pleasant, WI with other offices in Kenosha, WI and Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.