Dr. Prakash Satwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Prakash Satwani, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1033192935
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Dr. Satwani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
