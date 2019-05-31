Overview

Dr. Prakash Sampath, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.



Dr. Sampath works at Rhode Island Neurosurgical Institute, Providence, RI in Providence, RI with other offices in Boston, MA and Plainville, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Thoracic Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.