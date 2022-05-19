Overview

Dr. Prakash Reddy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Indialantic, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Edward F. Baines D.D.S. P.A. in Indialantic, FL with other offices in Palm Bay, FL and Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.