Dr. Prakash Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prakash Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prakash Patel, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They completed their residency with EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Smyrna Pulmonary and Sleep Associates13181 Old Nashville Hwy Ste 150, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 488-2457
-
2
Smyrna Pulmonary and Sleep Associates - Tullahoma1940 N Jackson St Ste 220, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 253-4899
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American General
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Prakash Patel, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1558384099
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Etsu Quillen Coll Med
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pneumonia and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.