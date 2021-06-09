See All Pediatricians in Vienna, WV
Dr. Prakash Patel, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Prakash Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Vienna, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Parkersburg Pediatrics in Vienna, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Settlement Orthopaedics Inc.
    800 Grand Central Mall, Vienna, WV 26105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 424-4531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Camden Clark Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Viral Infection
Abdominal Pain
Newborn Jaundice
Viral Infection
Abdominal Pain

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 09, 2021
    We adore Dr. Patel. We have never waited in his waiting room for our appointments— we are always promptly in and out. He’s very knowledgeable and straightforward.
    Lindsey P. — Jun 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Prakash Patel, MD
    About Dr. Prakash Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306832928
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCSF Fresno Med Ctr
    Internship
    • UCSF-Fresno Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Bhavans College,Ahmedabad,India
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prakash Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Parkersburg Pediatrics in Vienna, WV. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

