Dr. Prakash Paragi, MD

Bariatric Surgery
Overview

Dr. Prakash Paragi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Paragi works at Surgical and Professional Services, PC in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Livingston Office
    393 NORTHFIELD AVE, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 310-1676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Achalasia
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Achalasia

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 56 ratings
Patient Ratings (56)
5 Star
(43)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(10)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Prakash Paragi, MD

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598992380
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Bangalore Medical College
Internship
  • Bangalore Medical College - Victoria Hospital
Medical Education
  • BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Prakash Paragi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paragi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Paragi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Paragi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Paragi works at Surgical and Professional Services, PC in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Paragi’s profile.

56 patients have reviewed Dr. Paragi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paragi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paragi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paragi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

