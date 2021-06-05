Dr. Prakash Maniam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maniam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prakash Maniam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prakash Maniam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They graduated from Ohio State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Dr. Maniam works at
Locations
-
1
The Women's Healing Center for GYN Oncology & Surgery8400 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 1040, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 589-7524Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maniam?
Absolutely fabulous surgeon and doctor. Kind and compassionate, he really tries to understand you and is very efficient and timely as a surgeon. I had a very positive experience. Got through surgery and I am peacefully recovering at home. Very efficient with tasking, getting things done and returning calls. My only suggestion at the practice would be to have a front end girl that is as efficient and an email contact on the webpage so that patients could leave a question or need request for the next day so that the physician on call does not have to be bothered and the girls can handle things in the early a.m. My internal medicine specialist Dr. Sultan Rahaman has that available and it works quite well all the way around. Mina upfront there is the shining example.
About Dr. Prakash Maniam, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1922084433
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maniam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maniam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Maniam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Maniam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maniam works at
Dr. Maniam has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maniam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Maniam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maniam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maniam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maniam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.