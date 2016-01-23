Dr. Prakash Krishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prakash Krishnan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from ANNAMALAI UNIVERSITY / RAJAH MUTHIAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Hospital.
The Mount Sinai Hospital1190 5th Ave Ste GP1C, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Diabetes At Mount Sinai Doctors Jackson Heights3722 82nd St # 2FLOOR, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions
The experience was very good with Dr. Krishnan he is an excellent Doctor. Took very good care of my legs.
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn|Mt Sinai School Of Med|Ny Med College
- ANNAMALAI UNIVERSITY / RAJAH MUTHIAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
