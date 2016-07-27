Dr. Prakash Kotagal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotagal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prakash Kotagal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prakash Kotagal, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Dr. Kotagal works at
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kotagal?
I chose to take my daughter for a 2nd opinion in 2015 from Columbus, OH due to epilepsy. Best decision I ever made! Dr. Kotagal is by far the best pediatric epilepsy physician with a kind & gentle bed side manner. He truly listens & cares! I would give him 10 star rating!
About Dr. Prakash Kotagal, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1053350983
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Epilepsy, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotagal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotagal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotagal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotagal works at
Dr. Kotagal speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotagal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotagal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotagal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotagal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.