Dr. Prakash Karn, MD
Overview
Dr. Prakash Karn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Midlothian, VA.
Locations
Virginia South Psychiatric & Family Services13901 Coalfield Commons Pl Ste 102, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 392-5471
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karn was on call tonight. I called about an accidental triple dose of Lithium my daughter took . It was my first time talking to him. He had attention to detail & was so patient. He asked many questions and provided very clear direction on what to look for & what actions I needed to take. He seemed to care very much & showed compassion. It was an excellent interaction, based on this, I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Prakash Karn, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1245487503
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karn has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Suicidal Ideation and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Karn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karn.
