Dr. Prakash Ettigi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Karnatak Med Coll, Hubli and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Ettigi works at JenCare Senior Medical Center in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.