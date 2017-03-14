Dr. Prakash Ettigi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ettigi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prakash Ettigi, MD
Overview
Dr. Prakash Ettigi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Karnatak Med Coll, Hubli and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Ettigi works at
Locations
Jencare Neighborhood Medical Center6530 Hull Street Rd, Richmond, VA 23224 Directions (804) 674-3425
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ettigi, has been my doctor for years and. I wouldn't trade him or his staff for the world. I love him to death. Please tell me where your practice will be going. I want to stay under.your care. Simply love u
About Dr. Prakash Ettigi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1326057597
Education & Certifications
- Med Rsch Coun
- U Toronto
- Ellis Hospital
- Karnatak Med Coll, Hubli
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ettigi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ettigi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ettigi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ettigi has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ettigi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ettigi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ettigi.
