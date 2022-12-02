Overview

Dr. Prakash Bondade, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Bondade works at FCPP Fountain Valley Mutli Specialty in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.