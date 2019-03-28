Overview

Dr. Prakash Balan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Balan works at Rush University Internists in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.