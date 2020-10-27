Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prakash Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prakash Amin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Amin works at
Locations
Prakash Amin MD PA2211 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 587-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been Dr. Amin’s patient on and off over many years. My insurance wasn’t accepted at one point, but always checked back. He’s my favorite psychiatrist. Anyway, he always prescribed the right medication for me. He had to tweak it here and there, but he is always so responsive and cares. It’s nice that he waits for a response to his questions, instead of rushing me through the visit. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Prakash Amin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1750452744
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.