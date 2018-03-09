Overview

Dr. Prakas D'Cunha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. D'Cunha works at Renal Hypertension Center in Hudson, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.