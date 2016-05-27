Dr. Prajwal Chevireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chevireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prajwal Chevireddy, MD
Dr. Prajwal Chevireddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Renal Associates9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 400, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-2141
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Positive experience. Excellent Doctor.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1255543278
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Chevireddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chevireddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chevireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chevireddy works at
Dr. Chevireddy has seen patients for Acidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chevireddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chevireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chevireddy.
