Overview

Dr. Prajapathi Lakireddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Glenn Medical Center, Orchard Hospital and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Lakireddy works at Enloe Cardiology Services Clinic in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.