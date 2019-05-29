Overview

Dr. Prajakta Deshpande, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They completed their residency with Yakima Valley Mem Hospital



Dr. Deshpande works at Uc Irvine Department Of Family Medicine in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.