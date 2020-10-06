Dr. Pragya Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pragya Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pragya Gupta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They completed their fellowship with Tufts University School of Medicine
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Pain Treatment Center162 Barnwood Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-4159Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Advanced Pain Treatment Center6406 Thornberry Ct Ste 220A, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 492-9317
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have been living with pain for six years after an open heart surgery to replace my mitral vale. Dr. Gupta was my third pain doctor. He really cares for his patients and does not give up.
About Dr. Pragya Gupta, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1740243609
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
