Overview

Dr. Pragnesh Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CENTRAL AMERICA HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY (CAHSU) / BELIZE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Sugar Land Hospital in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.