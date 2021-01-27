Dr. Pragnesh Gadhvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadhvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pragnesh Gadhvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pragnesh Gadhvi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Union City, NJ. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Gadhvi works at
Locations
1
Hudson County Cardiology500 Summit Ave, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 596-6288
2
Bayonne Primary Care519 Broadway 24 St Ste 3600, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 596-6289
3
BHMG Grove Medical Associate129 Newark Ave Fl 1, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 596-6279
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was nice smooth and he took care of each of my concerns in a very efficient way. My whole family goes to see him. He listens to our conditions and then gives us treatment accordingly. He has a good experience. Most important thing is he gives us time to speak and then gives us treatment plan. I would recommend my friends to go and see him as well
About Dr. Pragnesh Gadhvi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Gujarati
- 1306865571
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- American University Of The Caribbean
Frequently Asked Questions
