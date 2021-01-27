See All Interventional Cardiologists in Union City, NJ
Dr. Pragnesh Gadhvi, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pragnesh Gadhvi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Union City, NJ. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Gadhvi works at Hudson County Cardiology in Union City, NJ with other offices in Bayonne, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson County Cardiology
    500 Summit Ave, Union City, NJ 07087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 596-6288
  2. 2
    Bayonne Primary Care
    519 Broadway 24 St Ste 3600, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 596-6289
  3. 3
    BHMG Grove Medical Associate
    129 Newark Ave Fl 1, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 596-6279

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Pragnesh Gadhvi, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Gujarati
NPI Number
  • 1306865571
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
Residency
  • Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
Internship
  • Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
Medical Education
  • American University Of The Caribbean
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pragnesh Gadhvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadhvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gadhvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gadhvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gadhvi has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadhvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadhvi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadhvi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadhvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadhvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

