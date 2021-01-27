Overview

Dr. Pragnesh Gadhvi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Union City, NJ. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Gadhvi works at Hudson County Cardiology in Union City, NJ with other offices in Bayonne, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

