See All Oncologists in Fayetteville, NC
Dr. Pragatheeshwar Thirunavukarasu, FACS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Pragatheeshwar Thirunavukarasu, FACS

Surgical Oncology
5 (70)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Pragatheeshwar Thirunavukarasu, FACS is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Madras Medical College &Govt. General Hospital and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Thirunavukarasu works at Cape Fear Valley General Surgery-Village Surgical in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    CFV Village Surgical
    1841 Quiet Cv Ste 1, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 323-2626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sarcoma Removals Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Thirunavukarasu?

    Dec 11, 2021
    ON Feb. 18, 2021. I met Doctor Thirunavukarasu , the staff at CFVMC call him Doctor Prag.. I was rushed to the ER and due to my testing i would need emergency surgery the following morning ... He came in my ER room explained all the testing, what needed to be done , he made sure to answer my questions, making me comfortable from the pain i was encountering, he was friendly, understanding and professional.. When taken to OR he assured me because i was extremely nervous... Great Doctor !!!
    Laurie — Dec 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pragatheeshwar Thirunavukarasu, FACS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pragatheeshwar Thirunavukarasu, FACS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Thirunavukarasu to family and friends

    Dr. Thirunavukarasu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Thirunavukarasu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pragatheeshwar Thirunavukarasu, FACS.

    About Dr. Pragatheeshwar Thirunavukarasu, FACS

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588717227
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Madras Medical College &Govt. General Hospital
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pragatheeshwar Thirunavukarasu, FACS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thirunavukarasu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thirunavukarasu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thirunavukarasu works at Cape Fear Valley General Surgery-Village Surgical in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Thirunavukarasu’s profile.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Thirunavukarasu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thirunavukarasu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thirunavukarasu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thirunavukarasu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pragatheeshwar Thirunavukarasu, FACS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.