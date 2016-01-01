Overview

Dr. Prafulla Kirtane, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Kirtane works at Kirtane & Associates MD PA in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Anemia and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.