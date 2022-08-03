Overview

Dr. Pradyumna Tummala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Tummala works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Gainesville, GA, Cumming, GA, Sandy Springs, GA, Lawrenceville, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.