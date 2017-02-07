Dr. Pradyumna Mummady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mummady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradyumna Mummady, MD
Overview
Dr. Pradyumna Mummady, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Mummady works at
Locations
Raul Mireles MD PA7210 McPherson Rd Ste 210, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 722-5221
Sun City Pulmonary Critical Care5866 S Staples St Ste 403, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Directions (361) 993-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We started off on a little bit of a rough spot. He had a different staff back then. His officer mgr.was very rude and abrupt.that I was dreading having to even meet with him it was very hard with a little bit of a language barrier between us. I won't lie I was skeptical.but he was so very very thorough and ..knowlagble.so I put my needs in his hands and he is doing wonders with me! Very pleased with his thoroughness.and our language barrier is still a little hard at times I give him 4 HE CARES!
About Dr. Pradyumna Mummady, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1538159538
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mummady has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mummady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mummady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mummady works at
Dr. Mummady has seen patients for Respiratory Management, Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mummady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mummady. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mummady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mummady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mummady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.