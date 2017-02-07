Overview

Dr. Pradyumna Mummady, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Mummady works at Raul Mireles MD PA in Laredo, TX with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Management, Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.