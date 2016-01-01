See All Hematologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Pradnya Patil, MD

Hematology & Oncology
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Pradnya Patil, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Patil works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Anemia
Anxiety
Bladder Infection
Anemia
Anxiety
Bladder Infection

Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1922310598
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    • Cleveland Clinic

