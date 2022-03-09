Overview

Dr. Pradnya Mitroo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mitroo works at Digestive Disease Consultants in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.