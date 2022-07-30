Overview

Dr. Pradipta Mazumder, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bristol, CT. They completed their residency with Roseman University Of Health Sciences



Dr. Mazumder works at MBraces in Bristol, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.