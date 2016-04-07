Overview

Dr. Pradip Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Pradip D Patel MD in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.