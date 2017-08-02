Overview

Dr. Pradip Mishra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Mishra works at Cardiology Associates LLC in Clarksville, TN with other offices in Dover, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.