Dr. Pradip Mishra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradip Mishra, MD
Overview
Dr. Pradip Mishra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Dr. Mishra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates LLC311 Landrum Pl Ste 100, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 920-0228
-
2
Dover Medical Clinic133 Dr Robert Lee Rd, Dover, TN 37058 Directions (931) 648-0064
-
3
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Clarksville647 Dunlop Ln Ste 200, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 648-0064
-
4
Tennova Healthcare-clarksville651 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 648-0064
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mishra?
I am alive today because of Dr Mishra. Have had several heart attacks and he has always been the doctor to take care of me. Wonderful individual and doctor. Thank you Doctor Mishra !!
About Dr. Pradip Mishra, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1679660096
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mishra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mishra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mishra works at
Dr. Mishra has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mishra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.