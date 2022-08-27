Dr. Pradip Cherian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradip Cherian, MD
Overview
Dr. Pradip Cherian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Vellore and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Cherian works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal Associates1600 Horizon Dr Ste 105, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions
Gastrointestinal Associates1095 Rydal Rd Ste 100, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My previous GI doctor only seemed capable of ordering more tests over a four month period of suffering. Dr. Cherian carefully reviewed my history, then reviewed my test results and explained the diagnosis that my previous doctor failed to identify. He then took the time to explain very clearly, using graphics of the colon, what my problem was. He answered all of our questions patiently. He laid out a simple treatment plan. Most of all, he was empathetic and gave me a sense of optimism that the treatment would work and I would get back to normal.
About Dr. Pradip Cherian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Bengali, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1508808478
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- Christian Medical College Madras University
- Christian Medical College, Vellore
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherian works at
Dr. Cherian speaks Bengali, French, Spanish and Vietnamese.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.