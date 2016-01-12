Dr. Pradip Baiju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baiju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradip Baiju, MD
Overview
Dr. Pradip Baiju, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Michigan State University
Dr. Baiju works at
Locations
Heart and Vascular Care
10743 Narcoossee Rd Ste A18, Orlando, FL 32832
(407) 730-8970
Heart and Vascular Care
11309 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32825
(407) 730-8970
Heart and Vascular Care
1277 N Semoran Blvd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32807
(407) 730-8970
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Baiju?
Not one that rushes to do unless are procedures or surgeries. Very thorough.
About Dr. Pradip Baiju, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1831192186
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
- N/A
- University of Kerala / Medical College
- Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baiju has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baiju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baiju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baiju works at
Dr. Baiju has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baiju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baiju speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Baiju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baiju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baiju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baiju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.