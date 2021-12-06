Overview

Dr. Pradeesh George, DO is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. George works at Miami County Surgeons in Troy, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.