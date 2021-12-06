Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pradeesh George, DO
Overview
Dr. Pradeesh George, DO is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Miami County Surgeons3130 N County Road 25A Ste 214, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated very well. And with respect. The treatment was always what was best for me and carried out as gentle as possible.
About Dr. Pradeesh George, DO
- Critical Care Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1992960157
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health
- Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
